TEXT-Fitch Affirms SBS Bank at 'BBB'

SYDNEY, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Southland Building Society’s - known as SBS Bank (SBS) - Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘BBB’ and ‘F2’, respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. At the same time, the agency affirmed SBS’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘bbb’, Support Rating at ‘4’ and Support Rating Floor at ‘B+'. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this rating action commentary.

The affirmation of SBS’s ratings and Stable Outlook reflect SBS’s healthy capitalisation, strong funding and liquidity profile, as well as its resilient pre-impairment operating profitability. The ratings also take into consideration SBS’s adequate asset quality and small national franchise.

Fitch notes that SBS’s capitalisation, funding and liquidity position has improved. Its loan book is now fully funded by customer deposits and redeemable shares, which in total increased by 3% against a decline in gross loans of 6% in financial year ending 31 March 2012 (FY12). Wholesale funding as a proportion of total funding declined, despite SBS having issued a commercial paper programme. A larger liquidity portfolio ensured that all wholesale funds maturing within 12 months were well covered.

SBS’s resilient pre-impairment profits have helped to absorb loan impairment charges, and the agency considers impaired loans to be adequately covered by impairment allowances. SBS’s impaired loan ratio continued to deteriorate in FY12, although at a slower rate than FY11, and the agency notes positively the decline in past due loans. In addition, SBS’s business exposures are often secured over the owners’ residential properties. New Zealand is experiencing a mild economic recovery, and with the rebuilding of Christchurch, SBS could benefit from stronger revenue generation and further improvements in asset quality which would support the bank’s financial position.

SBS’s ratings and Outlook could suffer negative rating pressure if its impaired loan ratio continues to deteriorate, significantly eroding profitability and leading to weaker capitalisation. Any positive rating action is unlikely due to SBS’s size and geographical concentration.

SBS’ Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the bank’s small market share in New Zealand. The Support Rating is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the New Zealand sovereign (NZ) to provide timely support to the bank. This might arise if NZ’s financial position would be weakened and reflected in a several notch downgrade of the country’s Long-Term IDR. However, Fitch views this scenario to be fairly unlikely.

SBS’s member deposits are rated one notch above its VR, which reflect their small proportion of total customer deposits and their preferential treatment to SBS’s redeemable shares. It has thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of SBS’s VR, and its ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect SBS’s VR. However, should the amount of member deposits as a proportion of total liabilities increase to a level where the cushion of subordination provided by SBS’s redeemable shares no longer warrants a one notch uplift, the rating would be equalised with the IDR.

SBS’s subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR to reflect the subordinated ranking of its investors. It has thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of SBS’s VR and its ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect SBS’s VR.

The rating actions are as follows:

Southland Building Society (SBS Bank):

Long-Term IDR affirmed at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at ‘F2’

Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at ‘F2’

Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bbb’

Support Rating affirmed at ‘4’

Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘B+’

Commercial Paper affirmed at ‘F2’

Member Deposits affirmed at ‘BBB+’

Subordinated debt affirmed at ‘BBB-'