FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT: Fitch Migrates SSA International to Non-Monitored
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT: Fitch Migrates SSA International to Non-Monitored

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India’s SSA International Limited’s (SSA) National Long-Term ‘Fitch BB (ind)’ rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch BB(ind)nm’ on Fitch’s website. Simultaneously, the agency has migrated the company’s following bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category:

- Outstanding INR371.7m long-term bank loan: migrated to ‘Fitch BB(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BB(ind)’

- INR2,200m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch BB(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A4+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BB(ind)'/‘Fitch A4+(ind)’

- INR553m non-fund based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch BB(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A4+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch BB(ind)'/‘Fitch A4+(ind)’

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SSA. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.