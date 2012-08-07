FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Correction to headline & text, July 3, 2012 release: Moody's affirms Aa2 rating on State of Hawaii G.O. bonds, Aa3 rating on state's 2009 certificates of participation, and A1 rating on state's 2006 certificates of particip
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Correction to headline & text, July 3, 2012 release: Moody's affirms Aa2 rating on State of Hawaii G.O. bonds, Aa3 rating on state's 2009 certificates of participation, and A1 rating on state's 2006 certificates of particip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Correction to headline & text, July 3, 2012 release: Moody’s affirms Aa2 rating on State of Hawaii G.O. bonds, Aa3 rating on state’s 2009 certificates of participation, and A1 rating on state’s 2006 certificates of particip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.