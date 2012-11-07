TEXT-S&P Asgns 'B+' Rtg To Studio City, Otlk Stable; Rates Nts 'B-'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Studio City has a highly leveraged capital structure, significant construction and execution risk, and asset concentration risk, in our view. The Macau gaming market’s good growth potential counterbalances these weaknesses.

-- Our rating takes into account one notch of implied support from Studio City’s majority owner, MCE.

-- We are assigning our ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit rating and our ‘cnBB’ long-term Greater China regional scale rating to Studio City, and our ‘B-’ issue rating and ‘cnB+’ Greater China regional scale rating to the Macau-based gaming company’s proposed senior notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the timing and costs of the company’s Studio City Project will be in line with our expectation.

Rating Action

On Nov. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit rating to Macau-based gaming company Studio City Co. Ltd. The outlook is stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor’s assigned its ‘B-’ issue rating to a proposed issue of senior notes by Studio City Finance Ltd., which wholly owns Studio City.

We also assigned our long-term ‘cnBB’ Greater China regional scale rating to Studio City and our ‘cnB+’ Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue. Studio City Finance’s existing and future restricted subsidiaries will guarantee the notes.

The issue rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. Rationale The rating on Studio City reflects the company’s highly leveraged capital structure and significant construction and execution risks associated with its integrated gaming resort, called Studio City Project, in Cotai, Macau.

In addition, Studio City is exposed to single-property risk in Macau. The good growth prospects of Macau’s gaming market and our expectation of ongoing support from the project sponsor, Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd. (MCE; not rated), temper these weaknesses. Studio City’s ‘b’ stand-alone credit profile (SACP) reflects the company’s “weak” business risk profile and “highly leveraged” financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

The long-term rating on Studio City is one notch higher than the SACP to reflect our expectation of some support from MCE, which has a 60% stake in the company. Studio City is a major operating asset and a strategically important subsidiary of MCE. We consider MCE’s consolidated financial position when analyzing the credit profile of Studio City. MCE wholly owns Melco Crown Gaming (Macau) Ltd. (BB/Stable/--; cnBBB-/--).

The proposed casino at Studio City will be operated by Melco Crown Gaming under its sub-concession. In our view, Studio City has significant construction and execution risks associated with the development of Studio City Project. The company’s engagement of a main construction contractor in October 2012 and entry into a fixed-price contract for the majority of hard construction costs tempers this risk.

We expect the proposed resort to face intense competition in Cotai, which is becoming the heartland of gaming in Macau. New competing gaming supply will absorb the limited number of available gaming tables, which the Macau government tightly regulates. Macau is also exposed to the economic volatility and policy risks in China, given its reliance on the Chinese market for the bulk of its customers. The limited transportation and labor resources in Macau pose additional risks.

Nevertheless, we believe Studio City’s business fundamentals are favorable, reflecting the robust growth in the Macau gaming market. In addition, MCE has an established presence among high-stake gamblers (the “VIP” segment) and in the mass market segment in Macau.

We also expect transport infrastructure in Macau to improve significantly in the next few years. In our base-case projection, we expect annual growth in gross gaming revenue to moderate to about 5% by 2015 and 2016, when the resort is scheduled to open in mid-2015. We the total project development costs at about US$2.95 billion (including land premiums) in 2012-2015. We also anticipate that free cash flow will be negative until the opening of the resort.

Our base case also assumes that the resort will open in early 2016. Based on a VIP win rate of 2.8% and a mass win rate of 20%, we project Studio City’s EBITDA to exceed interest cost by 2.0x in its first full year of operation. We estimate that the ratio of total debt to capital will average 65%-75% in 2013-2016. We expect the ramp-up of Studio City to benefit from MCE’s experience in managing new resort developments in Macau and the sharing of customers with MCE.

We anticipate that Studio City’s financial risk profile will strengthen significantly in 2016 when the resort is fully operational. We expect that free cash flow will turn positive in 2016, with a ratio of total debt to EBITDA improving to less than 6x. We rate the proposed senior notes two notches lower than the corporate credit rating on Studio City due to structural subordinated risk in the event of a default. The bond issue will rank behind senior secured bank facilities of about US$1.4 billion equivalent in a recovery scenario.

We expect Studio City’s ratio of priority claims to exceed our 30% threshold once the company draws the secured bank facilities, and to remain at those levels over the next few years. Liquidity We view Studio City’s liquidity as “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. The company’s liquidity over the next few years is highly reliant on Studio City Project remaining on schedule and within budget.

Our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses (project capital expenditure and interest costs) by more than 1.2x over the next 12-24 months, given the company’s proposed financing structure and project costs.

-- Sources of liquidity include equity contribution from shareholders of US$825 million and funds from the proposed financing, which includes the senior notes and a syndicated loan consisting of a US$1.30 billion term loan and a US$100 million revolving credit facility.

-- Studio City International Holdings Ltd. (not rated), an indirect parent of Studio City Finance, will have to procure a completion guarantee or equivalent support (with a liability cap of US$225 million) to be supported by letters of credit or cash collateral. Studio City’s liquidity should also benefit from support from MCE.

Studio City’s syndicated loan facility has several financial maintenance covenants, including those relating to ratios of cash flow to debt, EBITDA to finance charges, senior debt to EBITDA, and total debt to EBITDA. The repayment schedule for the syndicated loan will commence after two full quarters after the opening date. Outlook The stable outlook on Studio City reflects our view that the timing and costs of Studio City Project will be in line with our expectation. Our rating outlook also factors in strong ongoing managerial and financial support from MCE.

We could lower the rating on Studio City if: (1) project construction costs significantly increase without any offsetting additional equity contributions; (2) the opening of Studio City Project is materially delayed beyond 2015; or (3) the company’s liquidity position materially deteriorates. In addition, we could downgrade Studio City if the company’s strategic importance to MCE materially diminishes or MCE’s credit profile weakens.

Rating upside is limited in the next few years, given Studio City’s heavy capital requirements and execution risk ahead of the resort’s scheduled opening in 2015.