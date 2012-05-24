TEXT: S&P Upgrades Superior Energy Services To 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Overview

-- U.S. oilfield service firm Superior Energy Services Inc. completed its acquisition of Complete Production Services in a transaction valued at about $2.9 billion.

-- We are raising the corporate credit and unsecured debt ratings on Superior to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Superior will enhance its operating momentum and credit metrics with the Complete Production acquisition.

Rating Action

On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised it corporate credit and unsecured debt ratings on Houston-based oilfield service provider Superior Energy Services Inc. to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+'.

We are withdrawing our issue and recovery ratings on Complete Production Services’ unsecured debt as this was repaid in March 2012. At the same time, we are withdrawing the recovery ratings on Superior (see ratings list).

Rationale

The upgrade is based on our expectation that the company will maintain its positive operating momentum as well as credit measures appropriate for the new rating category. Superior’s operating performance in recent periods have benefited from the robust demand in coiled tubing in North America and the addition of the new business lines from its acquisition of Complete Production Services, which are also reporting strong growth.

The ratings on U.S. based oilfield services company Superior Energy Services Inc. reflect our assessment of its “satisfactory” business risk with overall increased operational and product diversity following the Complete Production Services’ acquisition. The ratings also reflect our view of the company’s “intermediate” financial risk with improving financial measures; a flexible capital budget allowing it to operate within its cash flows; and solid liquidity. Our rating on Superior Energy also incorporates the company’s exposure to the historically cyclical oil and gas industry, and exposure to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (USGOM). As of March 31, 2012, the company had about $2 billion in total adjusted debt.

With the successful closing of the Complete Production Services Inc. acquisition we expect this transaction will expand Superior Energy’s product lines and provide geographic diversity, which we view as a positive rating factor. We believe the Complete Production business provides Superior Energy with enhanced market positions in its existing operating segments as well as adding new segments such as pressure pumping, fluids management, and a well servicing business.

While the pressure pumping business has a growing North American footprint in prominent unconventional basins, it has historically been one of extreme volatility and we believe the current oversupply will result in price and margin pressures in 2012. We estimate that pressure pumping constitutes about 18% of the combined company’s annual revenues. Nevertheless, Superior has about 60% of its pressure pumping units contracted, with the first of these contracts due to expire mid-2013.

The company’s exposure to the USGOM has declined to about 15% of revenues on a pro forma combined basis, as it has diversified its concentration from a high point of 98% in 2002. The company also continues to strengthen its market position in deepwater USGOM as the market recovers slowly with improved permit flow. Moreover, Superior Energy is focusing on expanding its international markets, especially in Saudi Arabia and Brazil. Compared with its drilling products and services segment, Superior Energy’s subsea, and well-enhancement segments are exposed to volatile exploration and production (E&P)spending, which in turn depend on commodity prices. In the past several quarters, Superior Energy has benefited from increased land-based drilling in the U.S., mainly driven by an increasing shift toward liquids-rich shale plays and continued strengthening of oil prices. Superior Energy expects the current robust demand for services in the pressure pumping and thecoiled tubing segments should continue to benefit its 2012 operating performance.

Superior Energy’s total debt to EBITDA for the last 12 months ended March 31, 2012, was approximately 2.8x (up from 2.3x a year ago) while LTM EBITDA interest coverage was 6.8x. Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt (TD) was 27% as of March 31, 2012. However, this includes incrementaldebt related to the Complete acquisition. On a combined pro forma basis, we expect the company to generate approximately $5.2 billion in annual revenues with EBITDA margins of about 29%, resulting in $1.5 billion in EBITDA for the year ended Dec. 31, 2012. Based on this, we expect leverage to improve to the 1.5x range and funds from operations to total debt a healthy 50%. For 2013 we expect FFO/TD to be about 57%.

Liquidity

In our view, Superior Energy’s liquidity is “adequate” on a combined basis, and we expect the company will be able to fund its capital expenditure with internally generated cash flows.

Our assessment of Superior Energy’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- As of March 31, 2012, liquidity included $136 million of cash on hand and full availability under the company’s $600 million revolving bank facility.

-- With the completion of the acquisition, the company’s revolving credit facility was amended to include a $400 million term loan, both maturing in February 2017, and the borrowing base was increased to $600 million.

-- We expect Superior Energy’s sources of liquidity should exceed its uses by 1.3x in 2012.

-- We expect operating cash flows should cover the majority of Superior Energy’s budgeted capital expenditure of about $1.1 billion in 2012 (in accordance with management’s most recent guidance).

-- We expect the company to remain in compliance with its financial covenants with sufficient cushion, including a maximum leverage (debt to EBITDA) ratio of less than 3.0x, a maximum adjusted leverage ratio of 3.65x, and a minimum EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 3.0x.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Superior Energy will enhance its operating momentum with the Complete Production acquisition and maintain satisfactory credit measures. Currently the ratings do not contemplate additional debt-financed acquisitions. We would lower the ratings if FFO/TD falls below 25% because of deteriorating operations, aleveraging transaction, or debt financed share repurchases. We do not expect to raise the ratings in the next 18 to 24 months given our assessment of its business risk.

