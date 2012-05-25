TEXT-Fitch Rates Swire Properties 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Swire Properties Limited (Swire Properties) a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating of ‘A’ with Stable Outlook. The agency has also assigned Swire Properties a foreign currency senior unsecured rating of ‘A’.

In addition, Fitch has assigned Swire Properties MTN Financing Limited’s proposed medium- term notes programme a rating of ‘A’. The notes issued under the programme are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Swire Properties. Fitch notes that the ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will be the same as that of the programme.

Swire Properties’ ratings are equalised with those of its 82% shareholder, Swire Pacific Limited (Swire Pacific, ‘A’/Stable) to reflect strong financial linkages between the two entities. As at end-2011, Swire Pacific funded 74% of Swire Properties’ debt through loans.

In addition, the latter accounted for 67% and 75% of its parent’s consolidated EBITDA and assets, respectively. The parent’s rating is constrained at the current level due to the geographic concentration of its property portfolio in Hong Kong, which contributes 90% of its rental earnings. Fitch views that Swire Properties’ business is the strongest in the Swire Pacific group and is the main driver of the parent’s rating. This is supported by the former’s quality portfolio of completed investment properties in Hong Kong (HKD165.5bn at end-2011), comprising both prime office and retail space. This portfolio enjoys strong occupancy rates and still benefits from rental increases despite softer market conditions in 2012.

The ratings derive comfort from Swire Properties’ small exposures to mainland China property projects and the more volatile residential property development sector which collectively represent less than 25% of its total property portfolio. The Chinese projects require a longer gestation period although this is mitigated by Swire Properties sharing the risk with joint venture partners. Fitch expects Swire Properties’ recurring income interest coverage (investment property EBITDA/gross interest expense) to remain above 4x through to 2014, despite the sale of its Festival Walk retail mall in Q311. This is because income from other properties is increasing and capex is gradually tapering off from the HKD5.27bn incurred in 2011.

Swire Pacific, however, is unlikely to be able to deleverage meaningfully in the next two to three years due to HKD12.6bn capex plans between 2012 and 2014 for its marine services segment. Despite growing demand for offshore marine services from increased oil and gas exploration, Fitch remains cautious of the keen competition and high operating costs in this industry. Nonetheless, the agency expects Swire Pacific’s recurring income interest coverage to stay above 3x through to 2014. Any change in Swire Pacific’s rating or Outlook will have a corresponding impact on Swire Properties’ ratings.

Negative rating action on Swire Pacific may result from a sustained deterioration in investment property EBITDA/gross interest expense below 3x, any provision of financial support to its 45% airline, Cathay Pacific Limited, and any change in its business mix resulting in a smaller role for investment properties.

Fitch also notes that as the share of Swire Properties’ external funding grows, this will structurally subordinate debt at the Swire Pacific level in terms of the parent’s access to investment property cash flows. If and when the structural subordination becomes meaningful, Fitch may rate Swire Properties on a standalone basis.