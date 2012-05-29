TEXT-Fitch sees limited downside risk for Taiwan Securities Companies

(The following was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that downside risk is limited for Taiwanese securities companies despite heightened market volatility and depressed trading volumes. The Outlooks for most of these companies are Stable.

“Strong capital buffers and flexibility in liquidity will continue to support Taiwanese securities companies’ ratings mostly in the ‘BBB’ and ‘BB’ categories,” says Sophia Chen, Director in Fitch’s Financial Institutions Group. “Nonetheless, smaller, independent securities companies are more vulnerable to stock market downturn and may face downward rating pressure if their overall credit profile weakens relative to existing rating level and peers.”

Taiwanese securities companies have stronger balance sheets and simpler business models compared with regional peers. Domestic market leader Yuanta Securities’ (‘BBB+'/Stable) equity/assets (net of repos) of 67% at end-2011 was the highest among large brokers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. Such credit characteristics are mainly attributable to tight domestic regulatory standards imposed on capital retention and regulatory restrictions on both proprietary trading and long-term and principal investments.

In Fitch’s view Taiwanese securities companies’ relatively simple operations (mainly in plain-vanilla brokerage, underwriting and proprietary trading) help contain the risk of over-leveraging but limit their ability to expand franchise value and to improve cross-border competitiveness. This is one of the key rating constraints on leading Taiwanese securities companies.

Fitch expects the sector to consolidate further which should help ease market competition in the long term. Large players are likely to lead the sector consolidation as they continue to enhance scale benefits. Small, independent brokers are more likely to be put up for sale as they are more vulnerable to competition and weak market conditions.