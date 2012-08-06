TEXT-Fitch Rates Taiwan Cooperative Securities 'AA(twn)'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/SYDNEY, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd. (TCS) a National Long-Term Rating of ‘AA(twn)', with a Stable Outlook. A National Short-Term rating of ‘F1+(twn)’ has also been assigned.

TCS’s rating reflects a very high probability of government support, coming indirectly from Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Company (TCFHC), which is legally obliged to assist TCS if it falls into financial difficulty under the Financial Holding Act. Fitch’s view of TCFHC’s propensity to support TCS is reinforced by their integration, brand-sharing and the 100% ownership by the former. The agency is also of the view that TCFHC has a more than adequate capacity to support TCS, as the latter only represents a small proportion of the group’s assets.

Based on Fitch’s private assessment of the holding company’s credit profile, it expects TCFHC to benefit from a high propensity of support from the government, which owns a large stake of TCFHC through The Ministry of Finance. This view is reinforced by the fact that its key subsidiary, Taiwan Cooperative Bank (TCB: ‘A-'/Stable), is the second-largest bank in Taiwan, with high systemic importance and a clear policy role.

TCS’s ratings will be affected mainly by the perceived capacity and willingness of support from the government, via TCFHC. Thus, a change in the sovereign ratings of Taiwan (‘A+'/Stable) may have a corresponding impact on TCS’s ratings. At the same time, TCS’s Stable Outlook reflects that of the sovereign as well as Fitch’s expectation that government support is likely to continue. A change in the relationship between TCFHC and the government or a change in the propensity of support from TCFHC, both of which are considered remote prospects by Fitch, may also result in changes to TCS’s ratings.

Originally a securities division within TCB, TCS was established on 2 December 2011 as a fully-owned subsidiary of TCFHC. It has about 0.5% of the brokerage market and intends to expand its margin lending business in the near-term. As part of the TCFHC, it should benefit substantially from the well-established distribution network of TCB. On a stand-alone basis, TCS has large start-up capital, with sufficient capitalisation and sound liquidity. However, this will be consumed gradually along with its business expansion.