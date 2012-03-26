TEXT-S&P says Taiwan's non-life insurers improve price discipline

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI (Standard & Poor‘s) March 26, 2012--An improvement in pricing discipline should help Taiwan’s non-life insurers maintain stable underwriting performances in 2012. Local insurers benefited from a relatively mild year for catastrophe events in 2011. But the unpredictability of catastrophe claims emphasizes the importance of maintaining good capital buffers and enterprise risk management to protect credit profiles in the year ahead.

That’s according to an article titled “Taiwan Non-Life Insurance Sector Outlook: Pricing Discipline Should Support 2012 Underwriting Performance,” that was published by Taiwan Ratings Corp. today on Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ Global Credit Portal. Taiwan Ratings is the Taipei-based subsidiary of Standard & Poor‘s.

“A moderate economic growth forecast for Taiwan and greater pricing discipline among insurers underpin a stable outlook for the island’s non-life sector in 2012, in our view,” said credit analyst Eva Chou. “Price competition could gradually ease over the next few quarters as insurers begin selective re-pricing, particularly on products with higher loss experience. This would greatly support the non-life sector’s stable underwriting performance in 2012.”

According to the report, the island’s non-life insurers had relatively low catastrophe claims compared with their regional peers’ in 2011, which helped prevent a downturn in the sector’s earnings. But price competition has increased significantly since 2009 following a new round of price deregulation, which has dragged down the sector’s underwriting performance from previous highs.

“The introduction of reference rates for catastrophe insurance on commercial fire business since July 1, 2011, is likely to improve the sector’s underwriting performance,” said Ms. Chou. “But the full impact of higher pricing on this key product line will be uncertain until mid-2012.”

The report also says that a moderate economic growth outlook for Taiwan could also aid premium growth, despite the likelihood that the economy will grow at a slower pace in 2012. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com.

Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor’s public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.