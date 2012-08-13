TEXT-Fitch Withdraws Technofab Engineering's Ratings

(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Technofab Engineering Limited’s (TEL) ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’ National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of TEL.

Fitch migrated TEL to the non-monitored category on 10 February 2012 (please see the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn TEL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR3,100m non-fund-based limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A2(ind)nm’; ratings withdrawn

- INR150m fund-based limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A2(ind)nm’; ratings withdrawn