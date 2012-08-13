FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch Withdraws Technofab Engineering's Ratings
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 13, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Withdraws Technofab Engineering's Ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Technofab Engineering Limited’s (TEL) ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’ National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of TEL.

Fitch migrated TEL to the non-monitored category on 10 February 2012 (please see the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn TEL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR3,100m non-fund-based limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A2(ind)nm’; ratings withdrawn

- INR150m fund-based limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A2(ind)nm’; ratings withdrawn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.