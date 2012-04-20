TEXT-S&P Affirms Telstra Rtgs At 'A/A-1'; Outlook Revised To Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- On April 19, 2012, Telstra Corp Ltd. announced its capital-management framework for distributing excess cash flows arising from the National Broadband Network (NBN) transaction.

-- In our view, this capital-management framework is consistent with the ‘A’ long-term rating on Telstra and should offset the additional medium-term business risks arising from the NBN transaction.

-- Accordingly, we have affirmed the ‘A/A-1’ ratings on Telstra and revised the outlook to stable from negative.

Rating Action

On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor’s revised the outlook on its ‘A’ long-term rating on Telstra to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘A/A-1’ ratings on Telstra and its related debt issues and programs.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our expectations that Telstra will manage its financial profile in a manner consistent with the ‘A’ rating in the medium term, which should mitigate the additional business risks posed by the recently approved National Broadband Network (NBN) transaction. Under the NBN agreements, Telstra will progressively transfer its fixed-line access network customers to the government-owned NBN and disconnect its copper access network in exchange for a series of compensation payments.

Although we acknowledge the risks to Telstra’s business risk profile over the long term as a result of the NBN, we consider there to be offsetting factors that support Telstra’s credit quality in the medium term, including the following:

-- Telstra’s capital-management framework incorporates an objective that any distribution of capital to shareholders will be subject to maintaining its balance-sheet settings at a level consistent with the ‘A’ credit rating. Furthermore, this capital management is consistent with the conservative approach Telstra has demonstrated in its financial risk management during the past five years.

-- Telstra will receive significant compensation payments for agreeing to decommission its copper network, transfer its customers to the NBN, and provide lease access to its ducts and other associated assets. In particular, a significant component of these payments will come from long-term lease rental income from NBNCo for access to Telstra’s pipes, ducts, dark fibre, and exchange racks. We estimate that these lease payments will grow to more than A$1 billion per year (in nominal terms) by the end of the NBN build period. Telstra will also receive significant one-off disconnection payments that can be used to support future growth initiatives and reinvestment in its existing businesses.

-- The NBN will be rolled out progressively over at least the next 8-10 years. In our view, there are significant political, technological, and execution risks associated with the NBN being completed in the manner and time frame as currently proposed. Accordingly, we expect Telstra to retain a significant proportion of its access network revenues for at least the next five years.

In our view, if the NBN is completed as proposed, and the evolution of the competitive and technological landscape remains in line with our base-case expectations, we expect Telstra to be adequately positioned to retain a long-term rating in the ‘A’ rating category. We expect Telstra to remain a significant player in the Australian telecommunications landscape, with leading market positions in mobile, fixed line, and pay television (primarily via its 50%-owned investment in Foxtel). These expectations include our assumption of a significant erosion of fixed-line margins and market shares over the NBN build-out period, with group EBITDA margins expected to decline progressively to the mid-30% range, from the low-to-mid 40% level currently. Furthermore, our assessment is made in the context of the existing long-term structural decline in PSTN (public switch telephone network) revenues. We expect PSTN earnings to become a significantly smaller contributor to group earnings in the longer term, regardless of the NBN.

Our base-case forecasts indicate that Telstra should maintain fully adjusted debt to EBITDA in the 1.6x-1.9x range in the next five years, after factoring in meaningful capital returns to shareholders and expected mobile spectrum payments. For comparison purposes, these forecast expectations equate to net debt to EBITDA (as defined by Telstra) of about 1.5x or less in the next five years. We note that our adjusted EBITDA will not include one-off decommissioning payments associated with the NBN, as these are non-recurring and akin to proceeds from asset sales. Accordingly, we expect Telstra to manage its financial profile at the lower end of its net debt to EBITDA comfort range or below, during the height of the NBN build period, in order to maintain its fully adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2x.

The ratings on Telstra Corp. Ltd. reflect the company’s strong market position as the incumbent provider of telecommunications products and services in Australia; its strong market shares and cash flow generation; and its balance-sheet capacity to accommodate the evolving competitive and technological landscape. Tempering these strengths are the significant long-term structural industry change expected from the proposed NBN; the shift in the group’s income mix toward more competitive products and services; regulatory and technological risks; and the execution risks associated with ongoing restructuring efforts.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Telstra is ‘A-1’, reflecting the group’s “adequate” liquidity (as defined by our criteria), strong free-cash flow generation, and modest debt levels. Our assessment of the group’s liquidity as adequate reflects our expectation that the group’s sources of liquidity (including FFO, cash and undrawn bank facilities) should exceed its uses (including maturing debt, capital expenditure, and ordinary shareholder distributions) by about 1.2x in the next 6-12 months.

At Dec. 31, 2011, Telstra had about A$3.3 billion (post foreign exchange hedges) in short-term debt, which was adequately covered by A$3.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents, significant ongoing cash generation, and about A$0.75 billion in undrawn standby debt facilities. Telstra has also significantly reduced its exposure to the commercial paper markets in the past two years, with only A$0.5 billion outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group’s strong underlying cash flow generation and conservative approach to capital management should underpin the ‘A/A-1’ ratings in the next few years.

A lower rating could, however, emerge in the next few years if:

-- The group’s fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA (including a pro-rata consolidation of Foxtel; EBITDA excluding any one-off payments associated with the NBN) was sustained above 2x. We also note that all other things being equal, this financial ratio expectation for the ‘A’ rating is expected to tighten in the medium to long term as Telstra’s earnings mix shifts toward more competitive products and services following the NBN rollout.

-- The revenue or margin erosion of the group’s fixed-line business in areas covered by the NBN is significantly greater than expected, which could include broadband revenue market shares sustained materially below 40%.

-- The competitive environment in mobile services intensifies significantly, causing a substantial worsening in Telstra’s market share or margins, including EBITDA margins sustained at 30% or less; or

-- Telstra divests a material proportion of assets that will be under long-term lease to NBNCo.

A lower rating could also occur in the longer term if the anticipated erosion in the group’s fixed-line revenues and margins under the NBN is not offset by new and highly defensible earnings streams or a stronger financial risk profile. These longer term rating pressures could intensify once the NBN approaches the 50% rollout point.

Upward rating revision is considered unlikely given the longer term structural industry challenges facing the group and Telstra’s financial management objectives.