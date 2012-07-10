TEXT-S&P Assigns 'A' Rating To TexGas II's Series 2012C Bonds

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor‘s) July 10, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it assigned its ‘A’ issue-level rating to Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corp. II’s (TexGas II) series 2012C bonds. Standard & Poor’s also affirmed its ‘A’ issue-level rating on TexGas II’s series 2007A and 2007B bonds. The outlook on all ratings is negative.

The rating on each series of TexGas II bonds is tied to the various transaction participants, which are:

-- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM; A/Negative/A-1), which guarantees the obligations of TexGas II’s gas supplier, JP Morgan Venture Energy Corp. (not rated);

-- JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (A+/Negative/A-1), the interest rate swap counterparty;

-- BNP Paribas (AA-/Negative/A-1+), the fixed-price commodity swap counterparty; and

-- Transamerica Life Insurance Co. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), the repurchase agreement provider for the debt service reserve fund, debt service fund, and price swap reserve fund.

Currently, the primary rating constraint on TexGas II’s bonds is the long term-rating on JPM, as guarantor of TexGas II’s gas supplier and interest rate swap counterparty. We could revise the ratings or outlook on the prepaid transaction to the extent that we revise the rating on JPM, or if we lower the ratings on another counterparty and that counterparty becomes the primary rating constraint on the transaction.

The affirmation follows the completion of a bond exchange in which the holders of $963.95 million of the series 2007B bonds maturing in 2027 agreed to exchange their existing bonds for the same amount of newly issued series 2012C bonds maturing in that same year. The exchange offer was available only for the $1.09 billion of 2007B bonds that mature in 2027, and approximately 88.5% of those bondholders accepted the offer, leaving $125 million of series 2007B maturing in 2027. The $287.67 million of series 2007B maturing in 2017 was unaffected by the exchange. After the completion of the exchange, $412.67 million of series 2007B bonds remained outstanding. The 2007B bonds are indexed to a bond market association municipal swap index, while the 2012C bonds are indexed to three-month LIBOR.

As part of the bond exchange, TexGas II modified its indenture, gas supply contract, repurchase agreement, and interest rate swap agreements. The amended interest rate swaps are sized to provide TexGas II sufficient funds to pay interest and principal on both the new 2012C bonds and the reduced balance of the 2007B bonds. The other documents were modified to accommodate the new 2012C bonds in the calculation of both ongoing payments and any termination payment from the gas supplier to the issuer.

Concurrently with the bond exchange, the project changed its requirements for eligible investments in the form of investment contracts. Any investment contract provider must now be rated at least ‘A-’ and must also collateralize the investment contract. Previously, the rating requirement was ‘AA’, but without collateral.

RATINGS LIST

New Rating

Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corp. II (Gas Prepay)

$963.95 mil series 2012C A/Negative

Ratings Affirmed

Texas Municipal Gas Acquisition and Supply Corp. II (Gas Prepay)

$370.05 mil series 2007A A/Negative

$412.67 mil series 2007B A/Negative