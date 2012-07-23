BRIEF-Moody's Downgrades to A3 from A2 The City of Fresno's Long Term Issuer Rating. Moody's Also Downgrades the City's Pension Obligation Bonds To Baa1 From A3 and Lease Revenue Bonds To Baa2 From Baa1
Reuters Staff
July 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s Downgrades to A3 from A2 The City of Fresno’s Long Term Issuer Rating. Moody’s Also Downgrades the City’s Pension Obligation Bonds To Baa1 From A3 and Lease Revenue Bonds To Baa2 From Baa1.