BRIEF-Moody's Downgrades to A3 from A2 The City of Fresno's Long Term Issuer Rating. Moody's Also Downgrades the City's Pension Obligation Bonds To Baa1 From A3 and Lease Revenue Bonds To Baa2 From Baa1
July 23, 2012 / 10:33 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moody's Downgrades to A3 from A2 The City of Fresno's Long Term Issuer Rating. Moody's Also Downgrades the City's Pension Obligation Bonds To Baa1 From A3 and Lease Revenue Bonds To Baa2 From Baa1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s Downgrades to A3 from A2 The City of Fresno’s Long Term Issuer Rating. Moody’s Also Downgrades the City’s Pension Obligation Bonds To Baa1 From A3 and Lease Revenue Bonds To Baa2 From Baa1.

