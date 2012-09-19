BRIEF-Moody's assigns Baa2 underlying rating to The College of Saint Rose's (NY) $38.4 million of Floating Rate Civic Facility Revenue Bonds, Series 2007 A & B and affirms the existing ratings; outlook revised to negative from sta
BRIEF-Moody's assigns Baa2 underlying rating to The College of Saint Rose's (NY) $38.4 million of Floating Rate Civic Facility Revenue Bonds, Series 2007 A & B and affirms the existing ratings; outlook revised to negative from sta
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns Baa2 underlying rating to The College of Saint Rose’s (NY) $38.4 million of Floating Rate Civic Facility Revenue Bonds, Series 2007 A & B and affirms the existing ratings; outlook revised to negative from sta