May 31 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service upgraded Thomas & Betts Corporation’s (“TNB”) senior unsecured note to A2 from Baa2. The action follows ABB Ltd of Switzerland (“ABB”; A2/Prime-1/stable) extending a guarantee on the $250 million obligation and completes a review for possible upgrade announced on January 30, 2012. The rating outlook is stable, matching that of ABB.