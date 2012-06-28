FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 programmatic rating and stable outlook TN State Sch. Bond Authority Higher Education Intercept Program and enhanced Aa1 rating to TSSBA's $418.8 million Second Program Bonds Series 2012A, 2012B (taxable)
June 28, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 programmatic rating and stable outlook TN State Sch. Bond Authority Higher Education Intercept Program and enhanced Aa1 rating to TSSBA's $418.8 million Second Program Bonds Series 2012A, 2012B (taxable)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns Aa1 programmatic rating and stable outlook TN State Sch. Bond Authority Higher Education Intercept Program and enhanced Aa1 rating to TSSBA’s $418.8 million Second Program Bonds Series 2012A, 2012B (taxable)

