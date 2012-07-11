TEXT-Fitch Affirms Toledo, OH's Water Revs at 'AA-'; Outlook to Stable

AUSTIN, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on Toledo, Ohio’s (the city) outstanding revenue bonds:

--$19 million water system revenue bonds, series 2003 affirmed at ‘AA-';

--$29.5 million water system revenue and refunding bonds, series 2005 affirmed at ‘AA-'.

The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by net water system (the system) revenues, including pledged funds.

KEY RATING DRIVERS OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE: The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch’s expectation that the system’s liquidity levels will stabilize starting this fiscal year and remain in compliance with management’s fund balance goal, which Fitch considers adequate. Fitch’s expectation of improved liquidity levels are based on the city’s approval of a multi-year rate package and the reimbursement of recent pay-go capital outlays with recently issued bond proceeds.

WEAKENED FINANCIAL METRICS: Annual debt service coverage (DSC) on senior lien bonds dropped to the rate covenant in fiscal 2009. While DSC for fiscal 2010 showed significant improvement, future coverage levels are projected to decline modestly but remain adequate, aided by the approval of a four-year package of notable rate increases.

MANAGEABLE CAPITAL NEEDS: The city’s five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) is manageable and focuses primarily on system rehabilitation and repair.

LOW DEBT BURDEN: Even with the planned debt issuances, debt levels are anticipated to rise although remain below comparably rated credits. Debt amortization is very rapid with principal payout at 51% and 90% in 10 and 20 years, respectively.

AMPLE RATE FLEXIBILITY: Rates are very affordable with the average monthly bill at just 0.3% of median household income (MHI). Even with the recent enactment of a four-year rate package, rates are projected to remain well below Fitch’s affordability threshold of 1% of MHI.

DAMPENED ECONOMY: Service area economics remain weak with city unemployment rates above state and national levels.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

CONTINUED FINANCIAL WEAKENING: Inability to restore system cash balances would lead to negative rating action.

CREDIT PROFILE

WEAKENED FINANCIAL PROFILE

The water system’s liquidity levels declined significantly in recent years but appear to have stabilized at management’s fund balance floor. Liquidity dropped from a high of 1,385 days cash on hand in fiscal 2005 to 473 days operating cash in fiscal 2009. Audited fiscal 2010 results point to a further reduced cash position to 239 days cash on hand for the year, due in part to the use of cash in advance of a planned bond issuance.

Fitch expects the system to generate sufficient annual surplus operations going forward. A recently enacted four-year rate package included rate increases of 9% annually from fiscals 2011 to 2014. The city also maintains a solid liquidity policy with two months of next year’s projected operating expenses, 5% of current year’s projected operating expenses and a $10 million unencumbered surplus minimum target. Furthermore, $8.5 million from a recent $36 million debt issuance will reimburse the system’s replacement fund for bond eligible projects that were funded on a cash basis in recent years. The reimbursement and annual rate increases are anticipated to boost cash margins to levels more in line with historical norms.

Senior-lien ADS coverage levels also declined in fiscal 2009 to the city’s rate covenant level of 1.1 times (x) from a high of 1.7x in fiscal 2005. Nevertheless, fiscal 2010 audited results point to an improved 1.7x senior ADS resulting from dry weather and thus increased sales. The recent adoption of a four-year rate package is anticipated to help maintain coverage at adequate levels. Nevertheless, if debt service costs increase as projected, margins are likely to be squeezed if they are not offset by an equivalent increase in rates.

MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PLAN

The city’s fiscal 2011-2015 CIP totals a manageable $87 million. Approximately 84% of the capital plan is forecast to be debt-funded (including a recent $36 million debt issuance) with the remainder to be funded from cash and grants. Leverage ratios compare very favorably with comparable ratings, with total outstanding long-term debt per customer at $871 for fiscal 2010. Despite the planned leverage, projected debt per customer over the next five years is anticipated to remain below category ‘AA’ rating median levels at $1,467.

SYSTEM AND SERVICE AREA

The system serves a population of approximately 500,000. The city operates one water treatment facility, which serves not only the city but also customers in certain surrounding areas. Water supply is ample, being derived from Lake Erie. The system is in good operating condition and is in compliance with current federal and state requirements.

Toledo is the county seat of Lucas County, located in northwestern Ohio. The city’s economy is driven by manufacturing, health care, education and local government. The county unemployment rate, measured at a high 8.6% in March 2012, above the state (7.8%) and national levels (8.4%). Wealth levels within the county are low; per capita personal income levels in the county are just 89% and 81% of state and national averages, respectively.