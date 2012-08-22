FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Toyota Tsusho's Shelf Program Assigned 'A' Rating
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2012 / 3:01 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Toyota Tsusho's Shelf Program Assigned 'A' Rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ‘A’ debt rating to Toyota Tsusho Corp.’s (A/Stable/A-1) JPY200 billion shelf registration for domestic senior straight bonds. The shelf registration is effective for two years from Aug. 22, 2012.

The ratings on Toyota Tsusho reflect the company’s stable earnings and good asset quality--both of which stem from its position as the trading arm of the Toyota Motor Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) group--and our expectations that the company will generate stronger profits and diversify through expansion of its nonauto businesses in the medium term. The company’s low risk appetite, stringent risk management, and conservative financial policy make material deterioration in its financial risk profile unlikely, in our opinion. We also consider the company strategically important to Toyota Motor. At the same time, cash flow-related measures for Toyota Tsusho are weak for the current ratings, and we view this as a constraint on the ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.