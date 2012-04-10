TEXT-S&P Revises Transener Outlook To Negative, Affirms 'B-' Ratings

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Argentina-based power transmission company Transener’s weak operating and financial performance, CAMMESA’s lower-than-expected disbursements from its credit facilities corresponding to its recognition of cost variations, and higher operating costs have harmed Transener’s cash inflows.

-- We are revising our outlook on Transener to negative from stable, and affirming our ‘B-’ ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on the company.

-- Debt service risk is unlikely in 2012, as we expect Transener to pay obligations with internally generated funds and existing cash balances.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the absence of future disbursements from CAMMESA’s credit facilities, and a weaker operating performance, could lead to us downgrade Transener.

Rating Action

On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Argentina-based power transmission company Compania de Transporte de Energia Electrica en Alta Tension TRANSENER S.A. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘B-’ ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on the company.

Rationale

The ratings affirmation reflects our expectation that, despite Transener’s weaker-than-expected financial performance, the company will pay off its 2012 obligations with internally generated funds and existing cash balances. The negative outlook reflects our belief that because an absence of additional disbursements from the credit facilities of Compania Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Electrico S.A. (CAMMESA; not rated), corresponding to cost variations from June 2005 to November 2010, reduced Transener’s cash inflows in 2011; and because Transener’s operating performance is deteriorating on higher costs amid frozen tariffs, the issuer’s liquidity could deteriorate during the next 12 to 18 months.

CAMMESA is a nonprofit company owned by power generators, transmitters, distributors, large users, and the Secretary of Energy. It coordinates the payment and settlement of energy transactions carried out in the spot market or through contracts.

Assuming no additional tariff increases for the regulated segment, sustained inflation, and a gradual depreciation of the Argentine peso, we believe Transener’s EBITDA generation will be $12 million to $15 million in 2012 and will continue to drop and turn negative by 2014. Our base case excludes further disbursements from CAMMESA due to their discretionary nature and uncertain time frame. Nevertheless, we don’t expect this to place debt service at risk in 2012, because the company is likely to pay its debt with internally generated funds and existing cash balances. However, if these conditions persist beyond 2013, we believe Transener could face cash restraints after 2012.

Our ratings on Transener continue to reflect the high political and regulatory risk it faces in Argentina, high debt, weak cash flow protection metrics, and high currency mismatch risk resulting from mostly Argentine peso-denominated revenues and dollar-denominated debt. On the other hand, Transener’s strong competitive position as the largest power transmission company in Argentina supports the ratings.

The company remains exposed to an uncertain regulatory framework, including the still pending renegotiation of its concession contract (since 2002), and erratic tariff adjustments amid increasing operating costs. In December 2010, Transener and its subsidiary, Empresa de Transporte de Energia Electrica por Distribucion Troncal de la Provincia de Buenos Aires (Transba; not rated), signed instrumental agreements with the government, which recognized their right to collect amounts resulting from the variation of costs from June 2005 to November 2010. The companies are to apply the credits--about $103 million as of Dec. 31, 2010--to cancel existing financing lines which CAMMESA provided to Transener. However, according to the company’s information, as of Dec. 31, 2011, Transener had received only about 20% of the amounts due to it from CAMMESA. As a result, Transener presented several claims to the Secretary of Energy to receive the remainder of the disbursements. Given the experience in 2011, we are assuming that Transener won’t be able to collect the entire amount of the disbursement monies, even though it is entitled to them.

Transener and Transba operate and maintain most of the high-tension transmission lines in Argentina through exclusive long-term concessions until 2088 and 2092, respectively. The government also awarded Transener the operation and maintenance until 2014 of the 1,300-kilometer high-tension transmission line that the company built between the Comahue region and Buenos Aires. Holding company Citelec S.A. (not rated) controls Transener. Pampa Energia S.A. owns 50% of Citelec, state-owned Energia Argentina S.A. (not rated) owns 25%, and Electroingenieria S.A. (not rated) owns the remainder.

Liquidity

We assess Transener’s liquidity as “less than adequate” (as our criteria define it). We expect the company’s ratio of cash sources to uses to be above 1.2x during 2012, and they could drop below 1x in 2013. Also, refinancing risk will increase in 2013 as the company’s Series 1 bonds start to amortize. Further disbursements from CAMMESA could partially offset the mismatch between sources and uses for 2013, which we estimate at about $8 million.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had cash holdings and short-term liquid investments of $32 million and relatively manageable short-term debt maturities. We believe the cash cushion following the 2011 issuance, decreasing but still positive funds from operations, and no planned dividend distributions will allow Transener to face expected capital expenditures of about $10 million annually and interest payments of approximately $20 million, at least in 2012.

The company has no financial covenants under its existing debt.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that the lack of future disbursements from CAMMESA and a weaker operating performance could lead to a downgrade. Therefore, we will focus on the issuer’s progress regarding tariff adjustments and CAMMESA’s disbursements during 2012. We might consider revising the outlook back to stable if the company’s cash flow generation prospects strengthen as a result of tariff increases and the disbursement of funds from CAMMESA.