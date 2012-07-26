TEXT-Transtech Green Power's Bank Loans Downgraded to 'Fitch D (ind)'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Transtech Green Power Ltd.’s (TGPL) INR406m senior bank term debt to National Long-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook was previously Negative.

The downgrade reflects many instances of delays by TGPL in meeting principal and interest obligations in the six months ended June 2012. The company’s biomass-based thermal power project operated below expectations during June 2011-June 2012, as illustrated by an average plant load factor (PLF) of 37.6% against a Fitch base case breakeven PLF of 68%. This is largely due to technical glitches with boiler and a significant rise in fuel cost that is not reflected in the project’s power tariff. Fitch notes that sponsor group companies have injected additional equity of INR259.5m and unsecured loans of INR150m into the project to support its cash flows.

To address structural cash flow problems, one of the two lenders has sanctioned a loan restructuring proposal that envisages, among other things, a two-year moratorium and a higher interest rate. Fitch views the restructuring as coercive in terms of its distressed debt exchange criteria since absent this restructuring, the project’s cash flows would not have been adequate to meet scheduled debt service commitments.

Fitch understands that the other bank in the syndicate is also considering a restructuring proposal. The agency will assess the post-default credit profile of the project and take an appropriate rating action as and when a sanction is received and modified loan documents are executed with both banks to reflect the restructuring.

TGPL operates a 12MW biomass-based power plant in the Jalore district of Rajasthan. Commercial operations date was achieved on 31 October 2010, but the plant has been operating at sub-optimal PLF levels. According to the terms of the 20-year power purchase agreement, the state-owned off-taker utility revised tariffs for biomass plants to INR5.33/unit in December 2011, benchmarking to the fuel cost of INR1,830/tonne. This would improve the economic viability of the project. The project is sponsored by Teltech Finsec group, having interests in telecom and fertilisers.