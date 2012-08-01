TEXT-S&PBulletin: Transurban Rtgs Unaffected By Announcement

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 1, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rating on Transurban Finance Co. Pty. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--), the financing arm of the Transurban group (Transurban), and its ‘A-’ long-term senior secured issue ratings are unaffected by the group’s recent announcement.

The group has announced that DRIVe, the U.S. investment vehicle for the group, has reached financial close on the I95 managed lane project in the Washington, DC area. The approximately US$920 million project will require a capital contribution from Transurban of about US$200 million to US$250 million. The contribution amount will depend on the availability of concessionary government Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loans, and will span over the next two and a half years.

Although Transurban has announced that it will fund its contribution through a combination of senior debt and proceeds from its distribution reinvestment plan (DRP), we are currently factoring minimal contribution from the DRP due to uncertainty as to the amount and timing. That said, we note the DRP take-up for the most recent dividend payment could cover in as much as 35% to 40% of Transurban’s total project contribution.

In our view, the overall incremental debt for the I95 project is not sufficiently material to alter our view of the likely high recovery in the event of a default of Transurban’s senior secured financing. Therefore, we see no implication for the one-notch uplift in the ‘A-’ rating on the senior secured issue, from the ‘BBB+’ corporate credit rating (CCR) on Transurban.

Importantly for the CCR, we expect Transurban will maintain a senior interest cover ratio (SICR) above 2.2x, irrespective of the actual DRP take-up. We expect a 10 basis-point deterioration in the SICR to less than 2.30x in fiscal 2013, compared to our previous forecast. This is more due to the weaker traffic growth on Transurban’s existing network and higher-than-previously assumed negative impact from the Sydney M5 expansion works (based on observation from the M2 project), rather than the incremental debt relating to the I95 project.

From fiscal 2014, we expect the SICR to recover to about 2.5x, primarily through the first full-year contribution from the expanded M2 road in Sydney, which will also indirectly benefit the Lane Cove tunnel and M7 due to their proximity. In our analysis, we continue to factor in very limited cash inflows from Transurban’s U.S.-based assets due to there being unproven capacity of the assets to contribute to group cash flow.