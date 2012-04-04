FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Tribeni Constructions rated at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/Stable
April 4, 2012

TEXT-Tribeni Constructions rated at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/Stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Tribeni Constructions Limited (TCL) a National Long-Term Rating of ‘Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by TCL’s regional concentration, as around 80% of its contracts are executed in the North-East India leading to a small size of operations. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue was INR1,013.4m.

The ratings also reflect TCL’s strong EBITDA margins of 9.6%, low net financial leverage of 2.7x, and high EBITDA interest coverage of 4.3x in FY11. Fitch also notes TCL’s strong order book of INR1,893.5m outstanding as at end-December 2011 (1.9x FY11 revenue), providing revenue visibility for the next one to one and a half years.

The ratings also benefit from TCL’s consistently negative working capital cycle for the past two years (FY11: negative 4 days) and over four-decade-long experience of its founders in civil construction. Positive rating guidelines include net financial leverage below 1x on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include net financial leverage above 3x on a sustained basis. TCL is a Guwahati-based civil contractor, engaged in the construction of roads, bridges, earthworks, and buildings.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to TCL’s bank facilities as follows: - INR4.7m long-term loan: ‘Fitch BB+(ind)’ - INR80m fund-based limits: ‘Fitch BB+(ind)’ - INR400m non-fund-based limits: ‘Fitch A4+(ind)'

