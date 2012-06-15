FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&PBulletin: TRUenergy Rtgs Unaffected By Flooding At Yallourn
June 15, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&PBulletin: TRUenergy Rtgs Unaffected By Flooding At Yallourn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 15, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that its issuer credit ratings on Australian utilities, TRUenergy Holdings Pty Ltd. and TRUenergy Pty Ltd. (collectively TRUenergy; BBB/Stable/--), were not immediately affected by the flooding at the Yallourn power station’s coal mine due to a breach of the Morwell river. This event has disrupted generation, reducing output from the power station to about 25% of capacity. TRUenergy anticipates that remedial work will restore the station to full availability in the next few weeks. However, a permanent fix to the river breach may take some time.

In the interim, TRUenergy is meeting its electricity load obligations from the wholesale market, including taking out derivative cover to protect against price spikes, and from other generation in its portfolio such as the Ecogen Master Hedge Agreement (covering the Newport and Jeeralang power stations). The company’s strong liquidity position and financial headroom at the current rating level support our expectation that the costs associated with this incident can be accommodated at the current rating level.

