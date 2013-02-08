TEXT-Fitch Downgrades 3 Classes of Cafes 3 to 'Dsf'; Withdraws Ratings

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Cafes 3’s class D to F trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due August 2014 to ‘Dsf’ and simultaneously withdrawn them due to tranche default. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as follows:

Class D TBIs downgraded to ‘Dsf’ from ‘Csf’; rating withdrawn

Class E TBIs downgraded to ‘Dsf’ from ‘Csf’; rating withdrawn

Class F TBIs downgraded to ‘Dsf’ from ‘Csf’; rating withdrawn

The downgrade and the rating withdrawal of these TBIs follow the write-down of the TBIs principal to zero on the February 2013 payment date. Since the previous rating action in August 2012, the workout on the remaining three defaulted loans has been completed. One of them was fully recovered in terms of unpaid loan principal and default interest; however, the other two resulted in a partial recovery of the loans and the remaining debt was waived.

The proceeds from the three defaulted loans were applied to the repayment of the TBIs principal sequentially and the class A to C TBIs were redeemed in full.

Fitch will no longer calculate the Recovery Estimate for this transaction following the withdrawal of the ratings.

This transaction was originally a securitisation of seven non-recourse loans extended to six borrowers and four Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha specified bonds, which were ultimately backed by 20 properties at closing.