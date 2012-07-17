FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Correction to text, June 28, 2012 release: Moody's assigns Aa1 programmatic rating and STA outlook TSSBA's Higher Educ. Intercept Prog. and enh. Aa1 rating and STA outlook to TSSBA's $416.2M of Second Prog. Bds. Ser. 2012A
#Market News
July 17, 2012

BRIEF-Correction to text, June 28, 2012 release: Moody's assigns Aa1 programmatic rating and STA outlook TSSBA's Higher Educ. Intercept Prog. and enh. Aa1 rating and STA outlook to TSSBA's $416.2M of Second Prog. Bds. Ser. 2012A

July 18 (Reuters) - Correction to rating descriptions for the Series 2012A, 2012B and 2012C bonds that read “Revenue: Government Enterprise” should be replaced with “Revenue - Public University Broad Pledge.”

