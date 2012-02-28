TEXT: S&P Affirms And Withdraws Tucson Elec Power Short-Term Rating

(The following was released by the rating agency) Rating Action On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' short-term issuer credit rating on Tucson Electric Power Co. We subsequently withdrew the rating at the company's request. Related Criteria And Research 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Tucson Electric Power Co. Long term - corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- Short-Term Rating Affirmed Tucson Electric Power Co. Short term - corporate credit rating B Subsequently Withdrawn To From Tucson Electric Power Co. Short-term - corporate credit rating NR B