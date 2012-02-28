FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT: S&P Affirms And Withdraws Tucson Elec Power Short-Term Rating
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 28, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT: S&P Affirms And Withdraws Tucson Elec Power Short-Term Rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)	
    Rating Action	
    On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'B' short-term issuer credit rating on Tucson
Electric Power Co. We subsequently withdrew the rating at the
company's request. 	
    Related Criteria And Research	
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
    Ratings List	
    Tucson Electric Power Co.	
     Long term - corporate credit rating     BB+/Stable/--	
	
    Short-Term Rating Affirmed	
	
    Tucson Electric Power Co.	
     Short term - corporate credit rating    B	
	
    Subsequently Withdrawn	
                                             To            From	
    Tucson Electric Power Co.	
     Short-term - corporate credit rating    NR            B

