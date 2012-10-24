TEXT-Fitch: Ukrainian Banks More Resilient Now, But Still Exposed

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Ukrainian Banking Sector: More Resilient Now?

here

LONDON/MOSCOW, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly published special report that the Ukrainian banking sector is highly exposed to a marked devaluation of the UAH, or to a continued slowdown of the economy. However, the system is somewhat more resilient to negative shocks than in 2008 as a result of some positive developments since the onset of the global economic crisis.

Fitch’s base case forecasts are for a moderate 10% depreciation of the UAH against the USD by end-2012, and for a pick-up in GDP growth to 3.2% in 2013 from 0.5% in 2012 (5.2% in 2011). However, a larger change in the exchange rate remains a significant risk, and this would likely erode banks’ capital, further weaken asset quality, and increase deposit instability. Continued weak economic performance would also gradually undermine banks’ asset quality and performance.

At the same time, in Fitch’s view, the system is somewhat more resilient to negative macroeconomic trends than in 2008 due to the sector recapitalisation which has taken place over the past four years, banks’ more seasoned loan books and greater experience of crisis/problem loan management, the somewhat lower proportion of FX lending and significantly less third party external debt.

Ukrainian banks’ Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) remain constrained in the ‘B’ category as a result of high country risks and still weak asset quality and performance. Upgrades of foreign-owned and state-owned banks would require an upgrade of the sovereign (‘B’/Stable), which is unlikely in the near term. A sovereign downgrade could result in downgrades of banks’ Long-term IDRs, while a marked depreciation of the UAH, significant deposit outflow or renewed deterioration of asset quality could lead to a lowering of banks’ Viability Ratings.

Lending growth was negligible in 8M12, with moderate expansion in the corporate segment and a contraction in the retail portfolio, where loan repayments continued to outpace new lending. Developments in the retail segment also reflected regulatory restrictions on foreign currency lending, which have supported a notable shift to UAH-denominated lending from end-2009. However, FX exposures comprised a still high 51% of retail lending, and 39% of total sector loans at end-H112, and a further reduction in system dollarization could be difficult to achieve given current pressure on the UAH.

Growth has been uneven across the sector, mainly driven by privately-owned banks, which have benefitted from continued retail deposit inflows and gradual recapitalisation. The slowdown in GDP growth has affected loan demand, and leverage in the economy has decreased moderately. However, the latter remains high relative to regional and rating peers, with a loans/GDP ratio of around 60% at end-H112.

The sector’s UAH liquidity position has been volatile from H211, affected by a combination of regulatory actions and market uncertainty. This has resulted in higher costs of both inter-bank loans and customer deposits, more notably of private individuals. New monetary tightening measures are likely to constrain the sector’s UAH liquidity further, while higher funding costs represent a significant constraint for sector profitability. The latter returned to positive territory in H112, driven largely by a significant drop in loan impairment charges, while pre-impairment profitability was broadly in line with 2011 trends.

Problem assets remain significant but relatively stable, although near-term trends will be dependent on the performance of the economy and the UAH. Based on management disclosures by Fitch-rated banks, the level of non-performing loans (NPL), defined as 90 days overdue, increased marginally to 19% at end-H112 from 18% at end-2011, while total potential problem exposures (NPLs and restructured loans) stood at 48% at end-H112 (end-2011: 46%; end-2010: 57%). Stabilisation in these ratios reflects the substantial previous problem recognition and moderate write offs from 2010. NPL and restructured numbers at individual banks continue to differ significantly around the means, and could also be worse at unrated banks.

Fitch estimates that UAH139bn of new capital, equal to 21% of pre-crisis (end-Q308) risk weighted assets and including UAH127bn of new equity, was injected into the system between end-Q308 and end-H112. This has helped improve the sector’s overall loan loss absorption capacity, but this still varies considerably across banks, given different degrees of recapitalisation and loan impairment. The sector’s regulatory capital ratio of 18.2% at end-Q312 is supported by still moderate reserve coverage. However, in the case of UAH devaluation, capital ratios could come under further pressure as a result of weaker loan quality, asset inflation and FX losses (which could be particularly large for banks with sizable short economic open currency positions).

External funding has reduced notably to around 20% of end-H112 liabilities from 38% at end-2008, but is still significant as foreign-owned banks prefer to partly source funding from parent banks rather than compete more actively for expensive deposits.