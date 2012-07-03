FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P Rates United Overseas Bank Ltd's MTN Drawdown 'A+'
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2012 / 2:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Rates United Overseas Bank Ltd's MTN Drawdown 'A+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) July 3, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A+’ issue rating to the proposed issue of lower Tier 2 subordinated notes by United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOB: AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+).

The proposed issue is a drawdown from UOB’s existing Singapore dollar (S$) 5 billion euro medium-term notes program. The issue will at all times rank pari passu with all other direct, subordinated, and unsecured obligations of the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.