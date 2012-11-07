BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to the University of Kentucky's $4.7M of Agency Fund Revenue Refunding Bonds, Project No. 102, Series A and Taxable Series B, issued through the Commonwealth of Kentucky State Property and Bldg. Co
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns Aa3 rating to the University of Kentucky’s $4.7M of Agency Fund Revenue Refunding Bonds, Project No. 102, Series A and Taxable Series B, issued through the Commonwealth of Kentucky State Property and Bldg. Co