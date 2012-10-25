FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's affirms Baa1 and Baa2 ratings for University of Medicine and Dentistry's (NJ) approximately $450 million revenue bonds and $183 million COPs and lease revenue bonds, respectively; outlook revised to developing
October 25, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Baa1 and Baa2 ratings for University of Medicine and Dentistry's (NJ) approximately $450 million revenue bonds and $183 million COPs and lease revenue bonds, respectively; outlook revised to developing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s affirms Baa1 and Baa2 ratings for University of Medicine and Dentistry’s (NJ) approximately $450 million revenue bonds and $183 million COPs and lease revenue bonds, respectively; outlook revised to developing

