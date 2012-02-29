FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT: S&P Rates UOB's Medium-Term Notes Drawdown 'AA-'
#Credit Markets
February 29, 2012 / 2:01 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT: S&P Rates UOB's Medium-Term Notes Drawdown 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) Feb. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘AA-’ rating to senior unsecured notes to be issued by United Overseas Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/--/axA-1+) as part of its existing Singapore dollar (S$) 5 billion medium-term notes program. The notes shall at all times rank pari passu with all other unsecured obligations of the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

