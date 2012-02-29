TEXT: Fitch Rates UOB's Senior Notes 'AA-(exp)'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned United Overseas Bank’s (UOB) proposed USD-denominated senior notes an expected rating of ‘AA-(exp)'. The notes will be issued under UOB’s SGD5bn euro medium term note programme. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The notes are rated at the same level as UOB’s ‘AA-’ Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes will constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and will rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

The proceeds from the notes are to be used for UOB’s general corporate purposes.

UOB was established in 1935 and reported total assets of SGD237bn at end-2011.

For more details on UOB’s ratings and credit profile, please refer to “Fitch Affirms UOB at ‘AA-'; Outlook Stable” dated 29 April 2011, and UOB’s full rating report dated 11 May 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.

The list of UOB’s ratings is as follows:

- LTFC IDR ‘AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term FC IDR ‘F1+’

- Viability Rating ‘aa-’

- Support Rating ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor ‘A-'