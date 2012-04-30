TEXT-Fitch affirms UOBI at 'AAA(idn)'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank UOB Indonesia’s (UOBI) National Long-Term rating at ‘AAA(idn)’ with Stable Outlook.

The rating reflects continued strong support and commitment from UOBI’s 99% parent, United Overseas Bank (UOB; ‘AA-'/Stable). UOBI’s strategic importance to UOB is illustrated in the common brand name and operational alignment in key areas with the group, including risk management and IT services. Any change in support from UOB would have an impact on UOBI’s ratings, as would significant changes in UOB’s financial performance.

Its non-performing loans (NPL) ratio decreased to 1.5% at end-9M11 from 2.8% at end-2010, with asset quality improvement in all business segments, and remained below the industry average of 2.2% at end-2011. Fitch expects UOBI’s asset quality to remain sound, underpinned by strict lending criteria and strong account management, in line with the parent‘s.

UOBI’s capital remains strong, with Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios (CAR) of 17.2% and 18.3%, respectively at end-9M11. Fitch notes that UOBI’s total CAR has remained consistently higher than the industry average in the past two years (16% at end-2011). The bank’s return on assets based on Fitch’s calculation moderated to 1.9% at end-9M11 from 2.9% at end-2010. This was mainly a result of reduced net interest margins following tight competition in lending and deposit-taking.

UOBI is the product of a merger between PT Bank UOB Buana - a bank that focused on small and medium-sized enterprises with a strong retail customer base (Chinese merchants) and PT Bank UOB Indonesia, a joint venture bank established by UOB Ltd Singapore (99%) and domestic investors, which has a strong franchise in corporate banking.