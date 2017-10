August 2 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service has today upgraded the long- and short-term foreign currency deposit ratings of Banco de la República Oriental del Uruguay (BROU) and Banco Hipotecario del Uruguay (BHU) to Baa3/Prime-3, from Ba1/Not Prime, in the global scale, and to Aa1.uy, from Aa2.uy in the Uruguayan national scale.