TEXT-S&P Report Details Key Ratios In Rating U.S. HFAs
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 11:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Report Details Key Ratios In Rating U.S. HFAs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor‘s) June 11, 2012---When determining U.S. housing finance agency (HFA) ratings, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services employs several key ratios to assess the rating factors of earnings quality, asset quality, and debt levels, according to a report published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

“Ratios provide us with a quantifiable method for comparing financial performance among HFAs,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Lawrence Witte. “Higher-rated HFAs tend to have better leverage and profitability ratios, but we take into account an agency’s risk profile and compare agencies that are similar to one another in risks, programs, and markets,” Mr. Witte continued.

The report explains the key ratios as follows:

-- Leverage ratios, which measure the resources available to support an HFA’s financial obligations

-- Profitability ratios, which measure how efficiently HFAs operate and are a predictor of future financial strength, given that earnings become equity

-- Asset quality ratios, which indicate not only the performance of an HFA’s mortgage loan portfolios, but also how conservatively an agency reserves against potential loan losses

-- Liquidity ratios, which determine the financial flexibility an agency has to meet its near-term obligations

