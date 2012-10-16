BRIEF-Moody's places Baa2 rating of Utah Housing Corporation's Collateralized Mortgage Revenue Bonds (Holly Haven, Stonehedge I, and Village Square Apartments) Series 2001 under review; direction uncertain
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s places Baa2 rating of Utah Housing Corporation’s Collateralized Mortgage Revenue Bonds (Holly Haven, Stonehedge I, and Village Square Apartments) Series 2001 under review; direction uncertain