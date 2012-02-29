TEXT: Fitch Affirms Vedanta; Re-org to Limit Increased Subordination

MUMBAI, February 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Vedanta Resources Plc’s (Vedanta) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BB+', following its proposed reorganisation The Outlook is Stable. A list of other rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

Fitch believes the reorganisation will reduce the extent of debt to be serviced to USD3.8bn from the current USD9.7bn at the holding company and, in turn, reduce dividend leakages from some of the operating entities (mainly Sesa Goa Ltd and Sterlite Industries Limited) to Vedanta.

The agency notes that debt at Vedanta increased significantly post the acquisition of Cairn India Ltd (CIL) to USD9.7bn at end-December 2011 and USD6.8bn at end-September 2011 from USD5.1bn at end-March 2011. The proposed reorganisation, to an extent, limits the higher debt burden placed at the holdco level, besides simplifying the overall corporate structure.

Post reorganisation, Sesa Goa will be merged with Sterlite Industries to form Sesa-Sterlite (SS). Total gross debt at SS level will be USD13.5bn, and consolidated EBITDA (including CIL’s full year financials) was USD5.3bn for the full year ended December 2011. The Sesa-Sterlite entity would include the current businesses of Sterlite Industries (‘Fitch AA+(ind)'), Sesa Goa, Madras Aluminium Company Ltd, and Vedanta Aluminium Ltd’s (VAL, ‘Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable) aluminium business. Vedanta’s 38.8% holding of CIL will also be transferred to SS, along with its debt of USD5.9bn.

The company estimates that the combined entity will receive cost synergies of USD200m annually, due to operational and tax-related benefits. Fitch notes that most of the EBITDA and cash balance will be at Hindustan Zinc Ltd, which is currently 64.9% owned by Sterlite Industries, as well as at CIL, which is 20.1%-owned by Sesa Goa. Post reorganisation, Hindustan Zinc and CIL will be held 64.9% and 58.9%, respectively, by the new proposed SS.

The transaction will require regulatory and shareholder approvals at various companies. The company estimates the reorganisation to be completed by end-2012. Until the reorganisation has been implemented, the USD9.7bn debt at Vedanta would entail interest servicing of around USD500m. The debt is likely to be serviced through dividend receipt and share buybacks carried out at key subsidiaries.

The ratings reflect Vedanta’s continued leadership in across various metals such as zinc, iron ore and aluminium. The company also has one of the lowest costs of production at its zinc and iron ore operations. Fitch notes that profitability at the iron ore operations has recently been impacted by regulatory sanctions and increase in export duties. The ratings also reflect significant cash generation at CIL, with its largest field in Rajasthan consistently producing 125,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd). CIL aims to achieve a total production of 175,000 bopd by end-March 2012.

Any fresh capex/ investments and/or major debt-led acquisition impacting credit metrics and increasing operating risks could put pressure on the ratings. A net adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR above 2.75x on a sustained basis may be negative for the ratings. A sustained de-leveraging of the company leading to a net adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR below 2x on a sustained basis may be positive for the ratings.

For 9MFY12, Vedanta had revenues of around USD10bn (9MFY11: USD7.6bn), and EBITDA of USD2.6bn (USD2.2bn). Its zinc operations were the strongest performer, which had revenues of USD2.5bn (USD1.5bn) and EBITDA of USD1.2bn (USD0.8bn).

Vedanta Resources Plc, UK

- USD1.25bn senior unsecured bonds: affirmed at ‘BB’

- USD1.65bn senior unsecured bonds: affirmed at ‘BB’

- USD180m senior unsecured loan facility: affirmed at ‘BB’

Twinstar Holdings Ltd, Mauritius

- USD150m unsecured loan facility backed by an unconditional, irrevocable guarantee of Vedanta Resources Plc: affirmed at ‘BB’