FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's cuts Vietnam's govt rating to B2, outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 28, 2012 / 5:01 AM / in 5 years

Moody's cuts Vietnam's govt rating to B2, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded Vietnam’s foreign- and local-currency government bond ratings by a notch to B2, citing stresses in the banking industry from a prolonged credit boom and a darkening economic backdrop.

The agency said the ratings outlook was now stable, meaning that upside and downside risks are balanced.

“The ratings downgrade was driven by the intensification of banking system vulnerabilities because of the overhang from a prolonged credit boom and the subsequent tightening in policy,” the agency said in a statement released on Friday.

Vietnam’s long-term foreign currency (FC) bond ceiling remained at B1, while its long-term FC deposit ceiling was downgraded to B3 from B2. Its local currency bond and deposit ceilings were also unchanged at Ba2.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.