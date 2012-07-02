FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2012 / 10:12 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades to Aa3 from Aa1 and affirms VMIG 1 letter of credit-backed ratings of the Washington County Hospital Authority Adjustable Rate Demand Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A & 2007B

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 03 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded to Aa3 from Aa1 and affirmed VMIG 1 letter of credit-backed ratings of the Washington County Hospital Authority Adjustable Rate Demand Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A & 2007B (The Washington Hospital Project) (the Series A Bonds and Series B Bonds respectively, the Bonds collectively) in conjunction with substitution of the existing letters of credit (LOCs) provided by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. with LOCs provided by PNC Bank, N.A. (the Bank) scheduled for July 2, 2012.

