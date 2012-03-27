TEXT-S&P Puts NET On WatchPos For Embrapar's Acq Of Indirect Control

(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- In March 2012, Embrapar, which is ultimately controlled by Telmex/AMX, acquired indirect control of NET from Globo.

-- We are placing our ‘BBB-’ global scale ratings on NET, including the corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement after we assess the level of support that AMX will provide to NET.

Rating Action

On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services placed its ‘BBB-’ global scale corporate credit and debt ratings on NET Servicos de Comunicacao S.A. on CreditWatch with positive implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement follows the acquisition of indirect control of NET by Embratel Participacoes S.A. (Embrapar; not rated) from Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A. (BBB/Stable/--). Embrapar is ultimately controlled by Telefonos de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (Telmex; A-/Stable/--)/ America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX; A-/Stable/--).

We currently assess NET’s financial risk profile as “intermediate,” with strong cash flow generation, low leverage, and adequate liquidity. We view NET’s business risk profile as “fair,” reflecting the company’s leading market position in pay TV and strong profitability, somewhat offset by increasing competition and significant investment requirements for technological development.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement after we assess the level of support that AMX will provide to NET. We could raise our ratings on NET by one or two notches, depending on our view of the degree of integration of NET with AMX’s business.