TEXT-S&P Assigns Waupaca Foundry Inc. Prelim 'B+' Rating After LBO

Overview

-- Waupaca Foundry Inc., an iron casting company serving the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, off-highway, and industrial sectors, is being acquired by KPS Capital Partners L.P. from ThyssenKrupp Budd Co. in a leveraged buyout.

-- To finance the acquisition, Waupaca will use proceeds from proposed $260 million term loan B and a partly drawn $225 million ABL revolving credit facility (unrated), along with sponsor equity.

-- We are assigning our ‘B+’ preliminary corporate credit rating to Waupaca Foundry Inc., the borrower, and a ‘BB-’ preliminary issue rating and a preliminary ‘2’ recovery rating to Waupaca’s proposed term loan B.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Waupaca can sustain positive discretionary cash flow into 2013, given our view that light- and heavy-vehicle production will likely rise in North America at least over the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On June 4, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its preliminary ‘B+’ corporate credit rating to Waupaca, Wis.-based casting supplier Waupaca Foundry Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a preliminary ‘BB-’ issue rating and preliminary ‘2’ recovery rating to Waupaca’s proposed $260 million five-year senior secured term loan. The ‘2’ recovery rating indicates our expectation that lenders would receive substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The preliminary ratings reflect what we consider to be Waupaca’s “weak” business risk profile and “aggressive” financial risk profile, according to our criteria. Our business risk assessment reflects the company’s exposure to cyclical auto production levels, the fragmented nature of the castings industry, and Waupaca’s reported leading share in its end markets. The financial risk assessment is based on our expectations of about 3x-4x debt to EBITDA (including our adjustments) and prospects for sustained positive free cash flow generation over the next two years, tempered by the potential for volatility in the face of high operating leverage in a cyclical sector and the company’s private-equity ownership.

Waupaca has a reported dominant market position as a manufacturer of gray and ductile iron castings for the automotive, commercial vehicles, agriculture, construction, and hydraulics-related end markets.

Our financial risk profile assessment is based on the leveraged buyout (LBO) by KPS Capital Partners L.P., the private-equity sponsor. The LBO is being financed with cash, common equity of $202 million, and debt of about $376 million, including the proposed $260 million first-lien term loan and about $114 million drawn on the proposed unrated $225 million asset-backed loan (ABL) revolver. Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate leverage of about 3.6x, (our adjustments to debt include about $140 million for pension and OPEB obligations).

We assume modest improvements over the next two years as the company benefits somewhat from already implemented price increases on majority of its contracts given some shortage in existing capacity within the castings industry in North America. Also, we believe Waupaca has negotiated improved raw material pass-through surcharges, thereby improving profitability in 2012 over the prior year and meaningfully limiting the future risk of cost increase. For the ‘B+’ rating, we expect leverage to remain in the 3x-4x range, with free operating cash flow (FOCF) to debt at least in the 5%-8% range. We do not incorporate any large debt-financed acquisitions or a significant dividend payout to the sponsor in our base case, but we expect Waupaca’s financial policies to be aggressive given its private-equity ownership. This is likely to preclude sustained deleveraging because of the increased likelihood that Waupaca may pursue an eventual distribution of capital or modest-sized targeted acquisitions.

In our opinion, Waupaca’s EBITDA margin is fair by industry standards and benefits partly from improved capacity utilization. Following the renegotiation of its surcharges, we expect Waupaca to further improve its recovery of raw material price increases. This surcharge recovery, coupled with already implemented price increases for Waupaca’s products, is critical to the improvement of margins toward the low double-digits. The company is likely to benefit from a sustained industry shortfall in casting capacity. We consider Waupaca’s margins to be sensitive to future demand given our view of its high operating leverage.

We believe Waupaca benefits from some market diversity compared with many automotive suppliers: The automotive segment represented 50% of Waupaca’s estimated 2011 revenues, commercial trucks (a more cyclical segment than light vehicles) represent about 20%, and a diverse group of industrial customers account for the remainder. Geographic diversity is limited, however, as virtually all sales are in North America, and we do not expect any meaningful shift in end-market diversity over the next two years. Customer diversity is fair, with the largest five customers representing about 47% of 2011 revenues.

In our view, Waupaca’s fair margins and relatively low capital spending needs over the next few years support its prospects for generating sizable positive free cash flow. We assume capital spending could increase if capacity utilization continues to rise, as the company upgrades machines to increase production capacity. However, cash generation is highly sensitive to future production, which could become volatile, in our view. Though the overall iron castings industry in North America remains rather fragmented, Waupaca has fewer competitors in its end markets following a meaningful capacity reduction within this segment in 2009-2010. We assume Waupaca’s revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 will depend on the pace of stabilizing light vehicle production in North America (constituting roughly half of Waupaca’s sales) and some ongoing recovery in commercial-truck and industrial demand.

In the U.S. light-vehicle market, we expect sales to increase 12% to 14.2 million units in 2012 and another 5% to 14.9 million units in 2013. Sales in recent months (until May) have been higher than our 2012 estimate, but we also believe production could return to more historical levels of volatility now that inventories seem fully restocked. Unstable gas prices also could begin to more strongly influence consumer vehicle mix preferences and potentially sales volumes.

Our economists currently forecast U.S. GDP growing very modestly (about 2%-2.5%) in 2012 and 2013. We expect unemployment will remain high, at about 8% for both years, and equipment investment spending to grow in the 7.5%-8% range over the next two years. Considering these economic assumptions and a stronger commercial vehicle recovery in 2012, our forecast for Waupaca’s operating performance over the next two years incorporates: -- Low-double-digit revenue growth in 2012 followed by modest growth thereafter on marginal improvement in volumes, with several end markets growing only slightly above our GDP growth rate estimates in these years; -- Adjusted EBITDA margin of about 8%-10%, incorporating improved utilization on higher volumes, better raw material price recovery, and some pricing power from a sustained industry shortfall in casting capacity; and -- Free cash flow to debt to remain at least 8% on some earnings expansion and low capital expenditure requirements of about 2% of sales, mostly for maintenance and improvement of existing facilities. The proposed term loan contains a 75% excess cash flow sweep requirement that could moderately improve credit metrics over the next several years, but in our base case we don’t assume any debt reduction from this requirement.

Overall, we believe Waupaca’s credit metrics have a cushion for a modest underperformance built in our base case for the ‘B+’ rating; this partly alleviates the risks of the cyclicality of the light- and commercial vehicle end markets. Although we consider Waupaca’s performance in 2011 to be positive, stemming from its end-market diversity and experienced management team, the company’s track record as a stand-alone entity under its new owners is very limited.

Liquidity

Waupaca’s liquidity is adequate under our criteria. Relevant aspects of the company’s liquidity include: -- We expect sources to cover uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- No meaningful debt maturities in the next 12 months. -- We expect Waupaca to maintain more than 15% cushion against covenants. -- Waupaca likely can absorb high-impact, low-probability events without refinancing.

We expect Waupaca to have drawn about $114 million of its proposed $225 million ABL revolving credit facility at close, with an availability of about $77 million. We expect free cash flow generation in 2012 and beyond of at 8% of adjusted debt. Availability under the ABL facility depends on a borrowing base calculation, but the company reports that assets currently support nearly the full size of the facility. However, this amount may change depending on seasonal needs.

Without a large acquisition, our base case assumes these sources adequately cover cash outflows, including capital expenditures of approximately 2% of sales (inclusive of maintenance spending), potential distributions to shareholders, and modest working capital swings. Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and consist mainly of about $3 million in annual amortization of the proposed term loan (which matures in 2017). The term loan agreement will have financial covenants, which we expect to consist of a maximum leverage threshold and a minimum fixed-charge coverage test. We expect these covenant levels will be set to provide an adequate cushion at least over the next 12 to 18 months.

Waupaca’s liquidity profile should provide sufficient operating flexibility to manage through a more modest general economic recovery than we currently expect.

Recovery analysis

We do not rate Waupaca’s proposed $225 million ABL revolving credit facility, maturing June 2017. For Standard & Poor’s recovery analysis on Waupaca’s term loan B, see our upcoming recovery report on Waupaca, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report.

Outlook

Our stable outlook reflects our belief that Waupaca can sustain positive discretionary cash flow into 2013 given our view that light- and heavy-vehicle production will likely rise in North America. EBITDA margins in the 8%-10% range, and liquidity (cash and bank facility availability) of at least $50 million-$70 million. However, visibility in the auto sector is notoriously limited, and we believe that future production could become more volatile if the economic recovery or auto sales falter. This could occur because of a U.S. slowdown resulting from economic and financial weakness in Europe or U.S. fiscal challenges later this year.

If future production were to fall, higher fixed overheads could lead to some margin contraction. We could lower our rating if we believed free operating cash flow generation would turn negative and remain so for a sustained period of time, or if debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, would trend toward 4.5x or higher. For example, we estimate this could occur if Waupaca’s EBITDA margins fell by about 250 basis points (from our base case) on a low-double-digit revenue decline.

We consider an upgrade unlikely because we believe the company’s financial policies will remain aggressive under its private-equity owners--we assume that the company may pursue additional targeted acquisitions or, eventually, a distribution of capital to shareholders. We will assign final ratings once we receive and review all final transaction documentation.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Economic Research: U.S. Economic Forecast: Which Came First?, May 15, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009 -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Assigned Waupaca Foundry Inc. Corporate credit rating B+(prelim)/Stable/-- Senior secured $260 mil. term loan B due 2017 BB-(prelim) Recovery rating 2(prelim)