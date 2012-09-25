TEXT-Fitch Affirms Wesfarmers; Outlook Positive

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australian-based retailer Wesfarmers Limited’s (Wesfarmers) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘BBB+'. The Outlook is Positive.

The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that Wesfarmers is nearing the end of its growth capex cycle and is likely to revert to free cash flow (after dividends) neutrality from FY14. The company has been investing in growth initiatives designed to strengthen its retail operations and expand production capacity in its resources and industrial businesses. Wesfarmers now has an opportunity to demonstrate its publicly stated commitment to prudent capital management, by reaching free-cash flow neutrality over the medium-term.

The Outlook will be revised to Stable in the event Wesfarmers diverges from its capital management strategy, whereby it pursues concurrent growth in capex expenditure and dividends.

Wesfarmers’ rating is supported by the material contribution from the defensive, mature and stable supermarkets sector and by its financial flexibility. Wesfarmers has leading market shares in several low competition retail segments with strong profit margins that account for three quarters of its EBIT. The company has also diversified into non-prescription pharmaceuticals and alcohol, thereby succeeding in trapping a greater share of its customer’s spending.

These resilient cash flows are, however, mingled with the more cyclical contributions from Wesfarmers’ other businesses such as coal mining, chemicals, energy, fertilisers, as well as apparel and equipment for mining and construction.

The revenue from Wesfarmers’ supermarket business, Coles, is exposed to deflationary risks owing to the ongoing price-based competition with rival Woolworths Ltd. Wesfarmers’ supermarket earnings are highly sensitive to fluctuations of its gross margins. However, this risk is mitigated by product inelasticity in the supermarket space and the strong market position of Wesfarmers’ retail businesses, which permit a pass-through of the majority of cost increases and also assist Coles in negotiating lower prices from its suppliers.

What Could Trigger A Rating Action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

-Leverage reducing to below 2.75x (FY12: 3.27x) on a sustainable basis

-Wesfarmers returning to a state of free cash flow neutrality Negative: The current Outlook is Positive. Fitch’s sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments where leverage increases to more than 3.5x. However, a rating downgrade may occur should leverage exceed 3.5x on a sustained forward-looking basis.