BRIEF-Correction to Sub Headline and Text, September 17, 2012 Release: Moody's assigns Baa1 rating and A1 enhanced rating with a stable outlook to West Mifflin Area School District's (PA) $7 million General Obligation, Series of 2
September 26, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Correction to Sub Headline and Text, September 17, 2012 Release: Moody's assigns Baa1 rating and A1 enhanced rating with a stable outlook to West Mifflin Area School District's (PA) $7 million General Obligation, Series of 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Correction to Sub Headline and Text, September 17, 2012 Release: Moody’s assigns Baa1 rating and A1 enhanced rating with a stable outlook to West Mifflin Area School District’s (PA) $7 million General Obligation, Series of 2

