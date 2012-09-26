BRIEF-Correction to Sub Headline and Text, September 17, 2012 Release: Moody's assigns Baa1 rating and A1 enhanced rating with a stable outlook to West Mifflin Area School District's (PA) $7 million General Obligation, Series of 2
BRIEF-Correction to Sub Headline and Text, September 17, 2012 Release: Moody's assigns Baa1 rating and A1 enhanced rating with a stable outlook to West Mifflin Area School District's (PA) $7 million General Obligation, Series of 2
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Correction to Sub Headline and Text, September 17, 2012 Release: Moody’s assigns Baa1 rating and A1 enhanced rating with a stable outlook to West Mifflin Area School District’s (PA) $7 million General Obligation, Series of 2