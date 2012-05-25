TEXT-Fitch affirms Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance at 'AA-'/Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited’s (WLMI) Insurer Financial Strength Ratings (IFS) at ‘AA-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects WLMI’s robust financial profile underpinned by strong capital ratios, historically prudent underwriting and risk acceptance, and a conservative investment portfolio. The insurer maintains a a high degree of separation from financial services group Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC, ‘AA-'/Stable), of which WLMI is part, as dictated by the Australian regulatory regime. Operating on an “arms length” basis WLMI maintains its own underwriting policies and controls and does not automatically accept risk or pay all submitted claims.

Deterioration in the macroeconomic environment is the greatest threat to WLMI. An increase in unemployment, declines in lending and underwriting standards, and significant house price falls would pose risks to WLMI’s business. Moreover, exposure to cyclical deterioration is heightened through the monoline (undiversified) nature of WLMI’s business. Importantly, the Australian economy remains in robust health with an unemployment rate of 4.9% at end-April 2012, and Fitch forecasts seasonally adjusted GDP growth to accelerate to 2.8% and 3.0% in 2012 and 2013 respectively, from 2.3% in 2011. Household indebtedness remains high at 149.6% at end-December 2011 but has fallen from a peak of 156.3% at end-September 2006.

In Fitch’s opinion WLMI would have sufficient capital to withstand a range of severe downturn scenarios, although in these severe scenarios WLMI would most likely require recapitalisation to continue to operate within prudential guidelines. The agency considers WBC to be capable of providing support to WLMI should the need arise.

At 30 September 2011 (FYE11) WBC had total equity of AUD44bn and in FY11 generated net income of AUD7.1bn. Positive rating action is unlikely given this would require an uplift from WBC’s IDR which was downgraded to ‘AA-’ on 24 February 2012 as part of a global bank ratings review (see rating action commentary on www.fitchratings.com).

The key rating driver that could lead to a downgrade is a deteriorating economic environment that ultimately leads to a weakening of WLMI’s capital position. In the unlikely situation that capital support was not forthcoming from WBC, WLMI may find itself unable to meet high minimum regulatory capital requirements. WLMI is a captive insurance company which only underwrites mortgage loans originated through the distribution channels of WBC, and insures losses arising from defaults on WBC’s residential loan portfolios.