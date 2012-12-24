FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch Downgrades Westpac NZ Securitisation B Notes to 'AAsf'
December 24, 2012

TEXT-Fitch Downgrades Westpac NZ Securitisation B Notes to 'AAsf'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, December 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Westpac NZ Securitisation Limited’s Class B notes and affirmed its Class A notes.

This transaction is backed by a pool of first-ranking New Zealand residential mortgages originated by Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL, ‘AA-'/Stable/‘F1+').

The ratings are listed below:

NZD4,750m Class A1 (ISIN NZWWAD0001W7) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

NZD125m Class B (ISIN NZWWBD0002W3) downgraded to ‘AAsf’ from ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

The downgrade of the Class B notes reflects insufficient available credit enhancement to maintain the ‘AAAsf’ rating under Fitch’s new minimum credit enhancement criteria.

Westpac has notified Fitch that they will continue substituting new loans into the underlying portfolio. They will not be restructuring the transaction following the release of Fitch’s New Zealand addendum to the APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria, on 7 December 2012.

