TEXT-S&P: Whangarei District Council Rated 'AA-/A-1+'; Outlk Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We assess Whangarei District Council (Whangarei) as benefitting from a stable and predictable institutional framework, excellent financial management, high budgetary flexibility, and limited ownership of council-controlled organizations.

-- These factors are offset by a high debt burden and weak budgetary performance

-- We have assigned issuer credit ratings of ‘AA-/A-1+’ to Whangarei, and assigned a stable outlook.

Rating Action

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has assigned its ‘AA-/A-1+’ issuer credit ratings to New Zealand local government Whangarei District Council (Whangarei). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Whangarei reflect the stable and predictable institutional framework benefiting local governments in New Zealand, plus the council’s very positive financial management practices, high budgetary flexibility, and limited ownership of council-controlled organizations (CCOs). These strengths are partially offset by the council’s high debt burden and weak budgetary position.

New Zealand local governments benefit from a strong institutional framework that promotes a strong management culture and fiscal discipline among New Zealand councils. This system provides a source of credit strength for Whangarei, and allows the council to support higher debt burdens than some of its international peers can tolerate.

In our view, Whangarei’s key individual credit strength is its financial management. While the institutional framework within New Zealand promotes a culture of strong financial oversight, Whangarei often exceeds its legislative requirements in this regard, for example by producing a strategic development plan covering the next 30-50 years.

Whangarei’s budgetary flexibility is high, with 96% of its adjusted operating revenue modifiable, and capital expenditure as a percentage of total expenditure at around 31% in the past three years. While there are no statutory restrictions preventing the council from increasing it rates, Whangarei has a policy of keeping its rate increases in line with the Local Government’s Cost Index, thereby reducing its revenue flexibility The council enjoys a diversified tax based, as well as several sources of one-off revenues. On the expenditure side, the council has flexibility around the upgrade or development of new assets, as demonstrated in the council’s history of rolling over unspent capital expenditures.

Contributing about 7% to the council’s consolidated revenues, the small size of Whangarei’s CCOs further supports Whangarei’s credit quality.

A key constraint on Whangarei’s credit ratings is its weak budgetary performance. Unlike some of its New Zealand local government peers, Whangarei’s cash operating surpluses are modest (after Standard & Poor’s adjustments), averaging around 5% of operating revenues over fiscals 2010-2014, while the council’s after-capital-expenditure deficit has averaged around 11% over the same period. In conjunction with a growing-capital expenditure program, Whangarei’s debt burden increased significantly in fiscal 2010, and reached 172% of operating revenues in fiscal 2011. Debt levels are forecast by the council to stay around 150%-160% of operating revenues over the next two years. The decline in the ratio over the forward estimate period is heavily dependant on the council’s delivery of its capital-expenditure program as well as revenues being received as forecast by the council.

Liquidity

Whangarei’s short-term rating is ‘A-1+'. In our view, its liquidity position is a neutral credit factor. As at June 30, 2011, Whangarei had NZ$67 million of principle repayments and interest due over the next 12 months, supported by unrestricted cash of NZ$0.7 million, plus its NZ$62.5 million in unutilized committed credit facilities. These liquid assets and committed facilities result in a debt-servicing ratio of around 94%. Since June 30, 2011, Whangarei has converted NZ$25 million to longer-term debt, with another NZ$20 million due to be converted in the near term.

Similar to other New Zealand councils, Whangarei uses committed facilities to support its liquidity. The council’s reliance on external liquidity rather than internal cash flows and liquid assets does constrain its liquidity.

Whangarei’s access to external liquidity is satisfactory. New Zealand capital markets are comparatively liquid, but given its small size are not considered by Standard & Poor’s to be particularly deep. We expect Whangarei’s access to markets to be similar as other New Zealand local governments.

Whangarei participates in the New Zealand Local Government Financing Agency (LGFA), a mutual body representing participating New Zealand local governments in accessing funding at a cheaper rate than many individual New Zealand councils can. Participation in the LGFA is likely to improve Whangarei’s liquidity, based on our measures.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that the council will continue to manage its financial position prudently. Given the council’s high debt burden coupled with its weak budgetary performance, a ratings upgrade in the short-to-medium term is unlikely. The ratings could come under pressure if Whangarei’s budgetary performance were significantly worse than our expectations, with an extended period of after-capital deficits in excess of 15%; or if debt increased more quickly and higher than forecast--in particular if it exceeded around 180% of operating revenues. The most likely scenario would be if the council’s management adopted a more aggressive capital-spending program or maintained lower operating surpluses. Related Criteria And Research Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010

Ratings List

Whangarei District Council

Issuer credit rating AA-/Stable/A-1+