TEXT-Fitch affirms Wing Hang Bank and Banco Weng Hang at 'A-'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Wing Hang Bank Limited (WHB), and its wholly owned Macau subsidiary, Banco Weng Hang (BWH), including their Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided below.

WHB’s ratings reflect the bank’s moderate-sized franchise, stable profitability, sound capital, and adequate liquidity. The group’s risk profile is changing with increasing exposure to China; however, the risk related to this trend has to date been sufficiently offset by buffers to absorb potential losses provided by profitability and capital.

Increased exposure to China, together with its loan concentration to property-related sectors and its small market position, acts as a constraint to the bank’s ratings. BWH’s ratings reflect Fitch’s view of an extremely high probability of support from WHB, in case of need.

Fitch believes BWH’s importance to and integration with WHB has further increased given the former’s material profit contributions to the group (2011: 11%; 2007-2010: 17% on average) and its ability to support the group’s China expansion. Integration with WHB spans key areas such as IT, management strategies, and risk management policies. Fitch views the exposure and growth relating to China as a potential negative rating trigger.

In addition, deterioration in asset quality beyond Fitch’s expectations, in particular given increasing correlation between China, Hong Kong and Macau, would exert pressure on the ratings. Negative rating action on BWH could also occur if Fitch concludes that WHB’s propensity to support BWH has declined. WHB’s gross mainland China exposures grew rapidly in 2010 and 2011 to 29% of total assets (2010: 19%, 2009: 14%). Its risk profile may deteriorate if the bank increases direct onshore lending to offset a material fall in cash collateralised cross-border trade finance transactions - an impetus for the sharp loan growth in 2010-2011.

However, Fitch believes that WHB will maintain its conservative risk appetite and high levels of collateralisation. Commercial real estate loans and residential mortgages equalled to 17% and 18% of total loans, respectively, at end-2011. Potential losses are mitigated by high collateral coverage with 67% in property development; 99% in property investment and 100% in retail mortgage loans; and low loans-to-values. WHB is a Tier 3 bank in Hong Kong with a market share of 1.4% assets at end-2011. BWH is a Tier 2 bank in Macau with 3.8% of system-wide assets.

The rating actions of WHB and BWH are as follows: WHB - Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at ‘A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at ‘F2’ - Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at ‘A-'; Outlook Stable - Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘a-’ - Support Rating: affirmed at ‘3’ - Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘BB’ - Perpetual subordinated notes: affirmed at ‘BBB-’ BWH - Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at ‘A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at ‘F2’ - Support Rating: affirmed at ‘1’