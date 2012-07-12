FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Woori Bank's Senior Unsecured Samurai Bonds Rated 'A-'
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Woori Bank's Senior Unsecured Samurai Bonds Rated 'A-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) July 12, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘A-’ rating to Woori Bank’s (Woori; A-/Stable/A-2) JPY16.3 billion senior unsecured bonds, with a coupon rate of 1.29% due July 23, 2014, and its JPY3.7 billion senior unsecured bonds with a coupon rate of 1.40% due July 23, 2015.

Woori intends to use the bond proceeds to repay foreign-currency-denominated debt and for the bank’s general operating activities. The bonds will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

BICRA On Korea Revised To Group ‘3’ From Group ‘4’, Nov. 9, 2011

