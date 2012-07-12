TEXT-S&P: Woori Bank's Senior Unsecured Samurai Bonds Rated 'A-'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) July 12, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘A-’ rating to Woori Bank’s (Woori; A-/Stable/A-2) JPY16.3 billion senior unsecured bonds, with a coupon rate of 1.29% due July 23, 2014, and its JPY3.7 billion senior unsecured bonds with a coupon rate of 1.40% due July 23, 2015.

Woori intends to use the bond proceeds to repay foreign-currency-denominated debt and for the bank’s general operating activities. The bonds will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

