FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: IOI's Ratings Unaffected by Xiamen Real Estate Venture
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 12, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: IOI's Ratings Unaffected by Xiamen Real Estate Venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Malaysia-based IOI Corporation Berhad’s (IOI) proposal to undertake a mixed-use property development venture in Xiamen, China through its 99.8% subsidiary, Palmy Max Ltd, will not impact its credit rating. IOI is rated Long-Term Issuer Default ‘BBB+’ with Stable Outlook.

The cash investment made by IOI in the Xiamen project to date is low in relation to the company’s scale of operations, MYR2.58bn cash and deposits and short-term investments in fixed income trust funds of MYR1.78bn outstanding as of 30 June 2012.

Moreover, IOI expects this project to be self-funding in nature and therefore unlikely to further increase financial leverage from 1.44x net debt/operating EBITDA as of 30 June 2012.

Fitch views the Xiamen project as an opportunistic investment and expects IOI to continue focusing on its core businesses of crude palm oil plantations and Malaysian property development.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.