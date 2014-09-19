FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS debt insurance costs falls to lowest since May 2008 -Markit
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

RBS debt insurance costs falls to lowest since May 2008 -Markit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring against Royal Bank of Scotland defaulting on its debt fell on Friday to its lowest since May 2008 after Scottish voters rejected independence in a historic referendum the previous day.

RBS, Scotland’s largest bank and 81 percent-owned by the British government, had said it would relocate south of the border had Scots voted to break their 307 year-old union with England.

The bank’s five-year credit default swaps fell 14 basis points from Thursday’s close to 65 basis points, according to data provider Markit. That was the lowest since May 2008, a few months before the eruption of the financial crisis that culminated in RBS being rescued by the UK government.

Scottish voters opted to stay in the United Kingdom by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.